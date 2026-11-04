🛒 Marion, IN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Marion’s customer service scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying busy. Here are a few local roles with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role handling cash, fuel transactions, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Training is provided, no experience required, and there’s schedule flexibility, promote-from-within growth, PTO, holiday premium pay, 401(k), and tuition help (including GED) for eligible employees.

Employer: Beacon Credit Union

Location: Marion, IN

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–29 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Teller-style role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and basic account questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and friendly; you’ll work daytime hours Mon–Sat, get a monthly benefits adjustment ($200 per full month worked), bonus potential, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Beacon Credit Union

Location: Marion, IN

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–29 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

More advanced member service role handling new accounts, consumer loans, and problem-solving for members, plus regular teller work. Designed for people with 1–3 years of banking experience, with similar daytime schedule, $200/month benefits adjustment, bonus program, and 401(k) match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.