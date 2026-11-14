📅 Budweiser Clydesdales visit Marion this November

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Marion for the holidays, thanks to Golden Eagle Distributing and the City of Marion.

Enjoy FREE stable viewing at The Pavilion from 10am–4pm on:

Monday, November 24, 2026

Tuesday, November 25, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026

You’ll also find extra photo ops when a Clydesdale visits select Golden Eagle Distributing locations. Check Very Merry Marion for exact dates, times, and spots.

See the full hitch in the Very Merry Marion Parade on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 5:30pm. The parade route runs east on Main Street from the Junior High to Washington Elementary.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the door during stable viewing, with all donations going to local food banks.

Bring the family, invite friends, and enjoy this holiday tradition in Marion!