🛒 Marion, IL Retail Jobs with Multiple $15/hr+ Openings

Marion’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles paying around $15/hour with room to grow.

Employer: SOUTHERN FS, INC.

SOUTHERN FS, INC. Location: Marion, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work in a local FS convenience/farm store helping customers, running the register, stocking, and doing light food prep. This one stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, pension, 401(k) match) and a focus on sustainability and community.

Employer: Southern FS

Location: Marion, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Same FS store environment, but with part-time hours if you need flexibility. You’ll greet customers, handle cash, stock shelves, and help keep the store clean, with access to many of the same benefits and retirement options depending on hours.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Marion, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$15.75/hour

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and fun items in Cracker Barrel’s country store. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail make this a nice pick if you like a busy, friendly vibe.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.