📅 Join the 2026 Marion Christmas Parade on Main Street!

Kick off the holidays with the City of Marion’s annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 3–4 p.m. in downtown Marion at 163 S Main St, Marion, NC 28752.

Want to be in the parade? It’s free to participate, but registration is required:

Sign up Monday, Oct 26 – Thursday, Nov 19

Register in person at the Marion Business Association , 58 Depot St

, Call 828-652-2215 before you come, since office hours vary

You can register to march or ride in this family-friendly event.

Prefer to watch? Spectators are welcome all along Main Street to enjoy the festive procession.