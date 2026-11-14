Marion has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are a few solid options in building and grounds–type work.

Employer: Restoration 1 of Eastern Iowa (IICRC)

Restoration 1 of Eastern Iowa (IICRC) Location: Marion, IA

Type: Internship

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, paid holidays, training & development, 401(k) with up to 3% match, after-hours bonuses, Simple IRA match after one year

Hands-on role helping people recover from water, fire, and mold damage. Good fit if you like physical work, learning a trade, and want paid training plus clear room to grow in restoration.

Employer: Restoration 1 of Eastern Iowa

Location: Marion, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, paid holidays, training & certifications (IICRC), 401(k) matching, after-hours bonuses, Simple IRA match after one year

Full-time version of the tech role with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll restore damaged homes and buildings, work on a small team, and get ongoing training to build a long-term career in restoration.

Employer: King's Kars

Location: Marion, IA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Work Setting: In person

Clean and detail cars inside and out—washing, waxing, vacuuming, and making vehicles look sharp for customers. Great if you enjoy cars, like seeing instant results from your work, and want flexible hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.