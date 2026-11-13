Marion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in senior care and rehab. If you like helping people stay healthy and independent, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Terrace Glen Village

Terrace Glen Village Location: Marion, IA

Type: Full-time (Evenings: 6:00 pm–10:00 pm , Mondays & every other weekend)

(Evenings: , Mondays & every other weekend) Salary: Not listed

Boutique, 5‑star senior living community with independent, assisted, rehab, and long‑term care. You’ll provide hands‑on nursing care, oversee direct care staff, and work closely with families and providers. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, bonuses) and a very team‑focused environment.

Employer: Silver Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Marion, IA

Type: Per diem / PRN

Pay: From $50.00 per hour

Great fit if you want flexible hours in a skilled nursing/rehab setting. You’ll evaluate residents, build treatment plans, and help improve mobility, balance, and independence while working with a supportive interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Anytime Fitness

Location: Marion, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the personal training department and coach members toward their fitness goals. This role mixes hands‑on training with leadership, sales, and member support. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, bonuses, PTO, holidays off) plus daytime hours and built‑in professional development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.