🏥 Marion, IA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Marion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to labs to dental offices. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady hours and patient-facing work close to home.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health Location: Marion, IA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–3:30 pm)

Sign-on: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Daytime RN role at an adult day health center, overseeing nursing services, care plans, and medical coordination. Good fit if you like consistent weekday hours, education and training work, and strong benefits from a large health system.

Employer: Cottage Grove Dental Care

Cottage Grove Dental Care Location: Marion, IA

Type: Part-time (18–27 hrs/week)

Pay: $38–$42/hour

Patient-focused dental office looking for a hygienist for cleanings, perio care, and patient education. Comes with a health insurance stipend, 401(k) match, vision, paid holidays, and a modern, team-based setting.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Client site in Marion, IA

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 am–2:30 pm, Fri 8:00 am–12:00 pm

Daytime phlebotomy role at a client office, drawing blood, handling specimens, and supporting lab workflows. Good for someone with phlebotomy training who wants steady daytime hours plus big-system benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.