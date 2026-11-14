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Marion County
Boys & Girls Club holiday wish list drive
13 days ago
The Boys & Girls Club of Marion County is asking for holiday donations from its Amazon Wish List to support more than 150 youth served each day at the River Valley school site and Oak Street Clubhouse. The list includes items such as everyday cleaning supplies and small rewards used to celebrate kids’ positive choices. Donate items directly from the Club’s wish list: Amazon Wish List.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Boys & Girls Club of Marion County
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