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Marion County
Jurors to report Nov. 16 at Marion Judicial Center
9 days ago
Jurors summoned for Monday, November 16 must report as scheduled to the Jury Assembly Room on the first floor of the Marion County Judicial Center by 7:30 a.m., and should bring their jury summons plus a driver's license or state ID. Anyone who already asked to be excused should check the status of that request at juryduty.marioncountyclerk.org/login. For more information, visit www.marioncountyclerk.org/departments/jury-duty/ or call 352-671-5578.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller
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