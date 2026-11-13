Jurors summoned for Monday, November 16 must report as scheduled to the Jury Assembly Room on the first floor of the Marion County Judicial Center by 7:30 a.m., and should bring their jury summons plus a driver's license or state ID. Anyone who already asked to be excused should check the status of that request at juryduty.marioncountyclerk.org/login. For more information, visit www.marioncountyclerk.org/departments/jury-duty/ or call 352-671-5578.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller