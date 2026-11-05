🏥 Marina del Rey Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Marina del Rey’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both new grads and experienced clinicians. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth Location: Marina del Rey, CA

Type: Full-time, paid 16–20 week training program

Salary: Competitive salary while you train (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on training in the OR with brain and spine surgeries, plus classroom work and mentorship to become an Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Technician. Program has a 94% CNIM exam pass rate, CAAHEP-accredited training, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO. Note: this cohort is estimated to start in February 2027.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Marina del Rey, CA (hospital-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RN role covering hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, CRRT, apheresis, and ultrafiltration. You’ll manage complex inpatients, supervise techs and clerical staff, and work across multiple hospitals with on-call rotations. Requires current RN license, 1+ year RN experience, and at least 6 months nephrology before working fully independently.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (for a local client)

(for a local client) Location: Marina del Rey, CA (outpatient ortho clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient ortho PT role with 1:1 caseload, 60-minute evals and 30-minute follow-ups, plus flexible shifts. Great fit if you like orthopedics, TMJ, or vestibular cases and want to work steps from the beach in a coastal community.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.