The Marina Coast Water District may not have received emails or online applications to start or stop water service that were sent during the Microsoft Outlook outage on Thursday, November 12, 2026. This includes any messages sent about water service changes.

If you contacted the district on November 12, 2026 and have not received a reply, please resend your email or application so your request can be handled. For urgent help, you can call Customer Service at (831) 384-6131.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marina Coast Water District