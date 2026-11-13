Marina residents are invited to help shape upgrades at Preston Sports Park by completing the City’s online survey by December 8; feedback is requested on features beyond athletic field upgrades, such as lighting, accessibility, and walking paths. The City is preparing a state grant application for the Preston Sports Park Upgrades Project and will also collect input at upcoming in-person events with City staff. Take the survey at https://cityofmarina.org/FormCenter/Public-Works-8/Preston-Park-Grant-Campaign-65 and learn about events and see current designs at https://www.cityofmarina.org/1543/Preston-Sports-Park-Grant-Campaign.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marina