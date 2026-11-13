Last Chance Mercantile is hosting a free community quilting event on November 13 and 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 14201 Del Monte Blvd, Salinas, CA 93908, where master quilt maker Emily Birmingham will help participants turn discarded textiles into a hand-stitched group artwork. All materials are provided, no experience is needed, and guests can drop in any time during event hours. For questions, call (831) 264-6900.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Last Chance Mercantile