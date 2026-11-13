The City of Marina is asking residents to share ideas on upgrades for Preston Sports Park. People can give input on things like better lighting, easier access, new walking paths, and other changes beyond the planned athletic field upgrades.

Neighbors can fill out the City’s online survey by Dec. 8 to share what matters most to them. Residents can also visit upcoming City events to talk with staff in person, learn more about the project, and see the newest design plans for the park.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marina