📢 Help shape upgrades at Preston Sports Park in Marina

The City of Marina is planning major upgrades at Preston Sports Park and wants your ideas before applying for an $8 million state grant.

You can weigh in on things like accessibility, lighting, beautification, and walking paths, in addition to planned baseball and softball field improvements.

Online survey

Open through Tuesday, December 8

Find the link on the City’s website or call (831) 884-1253 for help

In-person pop-up events

Nov 18, 4–5:30 p.m. – Marina Teen Center , 304 Hillcrest Ave

– , Nov 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. – Marina Farmers Market , 215 Reservation Rd

– , Nov 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. – Thanksgiving Event , 211 Hillcrest Ave

– , Dec 1, 1–2:30 p.m. – Vince DiMaggio Park , 3200 Del Monte Blvd

– , Dec 4, 6–7:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting at Vince DiMaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd

Your feedback will help decide which upgrades are prioritized in the final project plan.