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Marina
📢 Share your ideas for $8M Preston Sports Park upgrades by Dec. 8
10 days ago
📢 Help shape upgrades at Preston Sports Park in Marina
The City of Marina is planning major upgrades at Preston Sports Park and wants your ideas before applying for an $8 million state grant.
You can weigh in on things like accessibility, lighting, beautification, and walking paths, in addition to planned baseball and softball field improvements.
Online survey
- Open through Tuesday, December 8
- Find the link on the City’s website or call (831) 884-1253 for help
In-person pop-up events
- Nov 18, 4–5:30 p.m. – Marina Teen Center, 304 Hillcrest Ave
- Nov 22, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. – Marina Farmers Market, 215 Reservation Rd
- Nov 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. – Thanksgiving Event, 211 Hillcrest Ave
- Dec 1, 1–2:30 p.m. – Vince DiMaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd
- Dec 4, 6–7:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting at Vince DiMaggio Park, 3200 Del Monte Blvd
Your feedback will help decide which upgrades are prioritized in the final project plan.
More Info: City of Marina Seeks Community Input in ‘Step Up t...
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