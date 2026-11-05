Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Monterey

Extendable tables on sale at Last Chance Mercantile

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKOJ3_1GpLHPAW00

Last Chance Mercantile is selling extendable tables for $10 each, suitable for home gatherings, workspaces, or projects. All profits from these table sales support the Veterans Transition Center. For questions, visit the store in person or call (831) 264-6900.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Last Chance Mercantile

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments