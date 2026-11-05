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Monterey
Extendable tables on sale at Last Chance Mercantile
7 days ago
Last Chance Mercantile is selling extendable tables for $10 each, suitable for home gatherings, workspaces, or projects. All profits from these table sales support the Veterans Transition Center. For questions, visit the store in person or call (831) 264-6900.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Last Chance Mercantile
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