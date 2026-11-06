📅 Queer Youth Poetry Reading for LGBTQIA+ Youth & Allies

📅 Queer Youth Poetry Reading at Marin Library

Celebrate youth LGBTQIA+ voices at a special poetry reading hosted by Marin County Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador Ezra Buell.

Youth poets of all experience levels are invited to share their work. If you’d like to read, please sign up to read your poem(s).

All LGBTQIA+ community members and allies are welcome to attend and listen — no sign-up needed if you’re just coming to support.

Snacks and warm drinks will be provided.

The event takes place at a Marin County Free Library location, which is open from 9:00am–8:00pm on the day of the event.

For more details or ADA accommodation requests, contact Emily Strempek through the Marin County Free Library.