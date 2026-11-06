📅 Preschool & Family Storytime twice a week

Bring your little ones to Preschool and Family Storytime on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30–10:00am at the Marin County Free Library.

This 30‑minute program includes stories, movement, songs, and rhymes for children ages 0–5. It’s designed to help build early literacy skills and support healthy brain development.

After storytime, kids and their caregivers are welcome to Stay and Play in the Children’s Room.

The library is open from 9:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event. ADA accommodations are available upon request.