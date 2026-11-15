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🐶 Playful Beagle Mixes & a Sweet Cockapoo Await in Marietta
Looking for a loyal friend in Marietta, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for a cozy home and a family to love.
Yin aka Daisy
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Terrier/Spaniel/Poodle mix (possibly Cockapoo)
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Female, spayed
- Color: Black, curly coat with a few white hairs on her chest
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
- Phone: (740) 373-5959
Yin, also called Daisy, was picked up on Scott Road in the New Matamoras area and brought to the shelter on February 16, 2024. She came in with her best friend Yang. Yin is a lovely, curly-coated girl who’s been through a lot and is now ready for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Yin aka Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenny
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/brown with white on chest and front paws
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
- Phone: (740) 373-5959
Lenny is a one-year-old Beagle mix who was surrendered on October 27, 2026 due to landlord and housing issues, not because of anything he did. He has a black and brown coat with a white patch on his chest and paws, a long tail, and big floppy ears framing his sweet, hopeful face.
👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squiggy
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor black/brown/white, white paws, white stripe on forehead
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
- Phone: (740) 373-5959
Squiggy is Lenny’s brother, also surrendered on October 27, 2026 because of housing issues. He’s a classic tricolor Beagle mix with a smooth coat, white paws, a long tail, and a beautiful Beagle face with soulful brown eyes, a white stripe on his forehead, and extra-large floppy ears.
👉 Meet Squiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Marietta, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley at (740) 373-5959 to ask about meeting these pups in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.