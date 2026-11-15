Looking for a loyal friend in Marietta, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for a cozy home and a family to love.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Terrier/Spaniel/Poodle mix (possibly Cockapoo )

Terrier/Spaniel/Poodle mix (possibly ) Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female , spayed

, Color: Black, curly coat with a few white hairs on her chest

Black, curly coat with a few white hairs on her chest Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Phone: (740) 373-5959

Yin, also called Daisy, was picked up on Scott Road in the New Matamoras area and brought to the shelter on February 16, 2024. She came in with her best friend Yang. Yin is a lovely, curly-coated girl who’s been through a lot and is now ready for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Yin aka Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Black/brown with white on chest and front paws

Black/brown with white on chest and front paws Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Phone: (740) 373-5959

Lenny is a one-year-old Beagle mix who was surrendered on October 27, 2026 due to landlord and housing issues, not because of anything he did. He has a black and brown coat with a white patch on his chest and paws, a long tail, and big floppy ears framing his sweet, hopeful face.

👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor black/brown/white, white paws, white stripe on forehead

Tricolor black/brown/white, white paws, white stripe on forehead Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Phone: (740) 373-5959

Squiggy is Lenny’s brother, also surrendered on October 27, 2026 because of housing issues. He’s a classic tricolor Beagle mix with a smooth coat, white paws, a long tail, and a beautiful Beagle face with soulful brown eyes, a white stripe on his forehead, and extra-large floppy ears.

👉 Meet Squiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Marietta, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley at (740) 373-5959 to ask about meeting these pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.