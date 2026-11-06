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🏥 Marietta, OH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady around Marietta, OH right now, with options from clinics to home care. Here are a few solid roles with different schedules and settings.
Patient Coordinator
- Employer: Oral Surgery Partners (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates)
- Location: Parkersburg, WV (commutable from Marietta, OH)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~7:30am–4:00pm
- Type: Full-time (office hours role)
Front-desk style role with lots of patient interaction, scheduling, and insurance/billing work in an oral surgery practice. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want steady weekday hours in a medical office.
Full-Time Dayshift Nurse
- Employer: Marietta Heights Post Acute
- Location: Marietta, OH
- Salary: $30.32–$40.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (RN or LPN)
Provide hands-on nursing care in a post-acute/long-term care setting, with a focus on residents’ daily needs and care plans. Comes with competitive pay, benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), and chances to grow your skills.
Caregiver / STNA – PRN Immediate Start
- Employer: Loved Ones Home Care
- Location: Marietta & Pomeroy, OH (in-home)
- Salary: $16/hour (Caregivers), $17/hour (STNA/CNA)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible shifts (day & night), weekly pay
In-home care role focused on companionship, safety, and light assistance with very flexible hours and shifts available 24/7. Good option if you want extra income, can start quickly, and like one-on-one care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in our area open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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