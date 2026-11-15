There are some handy free items up for grabs around Marietta this week. From moving supplies to garden materials (and even ducks!), here’s what neighbors are offering.

Item: Free moving boxes

Condition: Used, from Home Depot, various sizes

Location: Chattahoochee Plantation, Marietta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large stack of used cardboard boxes, great for packing, storage, or organizing a garage/attic. Since they’re from Home Depot, they’re likely sturdy moving-style boxes in mixed sizes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2 young Black Runner ducks

Condition: Need new home

Location: Ebenezer Rd, Marietta, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two young Black Runner ducks are being rehomed for free. Ideal for someone with proper space and setup for ducks (yard, safe shelter, and water access).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free broken concrete pieces

Condition: 100% clean stone – no rebar, no wire mesh, no dirt, no paint

Quantity: About 3–4 wheelbarrow loads (fits in a standard SUV trunk or pickup bed)

Location: Hamby Acres, Marietta, GA (at the back edge of the driveway for easy loading)

Source: nextdoor.com

These clean concrete chunks are perfect for DIY landscaping, garden borders, small retaining walls, drainage lining, or filling low spots. The pile is right by the driveway, so you can back your vehicle up close to load.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Marietta tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.