Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and private practices all hiring. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or allied health, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Conduct medical assessments for plasma donors, review health histories and meds, and manage any adverse events. Great fit if you’re an EMT/paramedic with CPR and bilingual English/Spanish skills who likes patient education and safety-focused work.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on-site UM nurses, coordinate concurrent reviews, and work closely with physicians on medical necessity and documentation. Good for RNs with strong utilization management and team leadership experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a home-health caseload of about 25–35 patients, coordinating the full episode of care and supervising LPNs and HHAs. Ideal if you have 1+ year Med/Surg, strong critical care skills, and enjoy one-on-one patient time in the home setting.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA (multi-site clinics in greater Atlanta)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a team of three pediatric cardiologists in a primarily outpatient practice with a 4.5-day work week and low inpatient volume. Great for BC/BE pediatric cardiologists seeking strong referral networks, optional teaching/research, and work–life balance.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead pathology services across multiple Wellstar hospitals, overseeing strategy, quality, and operations. Best for AP/CP board-certified pathologists with 8–10 years of leadership and interest in system-level lab modernization.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Based in Marietta, GA (role tied to Roswell oncology OP)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a lead tech handling IV admixture, Pyxis, compounding, and tech training. Requires Certified & Registered Pharmacy Tech status and comfort with oncology meds and sterile technique.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, 4x10s, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy EP Lab with no call requirement, providing intra-procedural care, sedation, and hemodynamic monitoring. Great for RNs with ICU/CCU/ER or Cath/EP experience and current BLS/ACLS.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Support a neurosurgery practice with rooming patients, vitals, procedure prep, and follow-up coordination. Requires CMA/RMA/CCMA (or similar) plus BLS, and is ideal if you like fast-paced specialty clinic work.

Employer: Wellstar Health System – Kennestone Hospital

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Lead a MedSurg/acute care unit, overseeing staffing, quality, and budgets while driving a strong safety culture. Designed for RNs with 2+ years nursing management experience and a BSN (or higher preferred).

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a nursing unit’s daily operations, quality metrics, and staff performance. Good match if you’re a nurse leader who enjoys coaching teams, managing resources, and driving continuous improvement.

Employer: Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Location: Marietta, GA (plus area hospitals/clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide ortho care in clinic, OR, and at sports events—doing H&Ps, injections, casting/splinting, and assisting in surgery. Best for PAs with 6+ months clinic experience, ortho interest, and comfort with call and athletic coverage.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Family medicine CMA role mixing rooming, vitals, lab work, basic imaging, and some front-desk tasks. Requires MA certification (AAMA/AMT/NHA/NCCT/etc.) and BLS, with optional training in X-ray and phlebotomy.

Employer: Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia – West Cobb & East Cobb

Location: Marietta, GA 30062

Type: Full-time (30–45 hrs/week)

Pay: $18–$21/hour

Blend hands-on MA work with real-time scribing in a podiatry clinic, including vitals, room prep, and EHR documentation. Great stepping stone for pre-med students or anyone wanting strong clinical exposure plus benefits (401k, health, PTO).

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Recover post-op patients as part of an interdisciplinary PACU team, using strong assessment and critical thinking skills. Requires RN license, 5+ years RN experience, BLS, and ACLS/PALS (or within 180 days).

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Perform OB/GYN and vascular ultrasound exams in a busy clinic setting, with sign-on bonus and possible relocation assistance. Requires completion of a sonography program, BLS, and ARDMS/ARRT-S/RCS or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Marietta will consider related experience or nearby specialties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.