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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Marietta
Marietta has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. Each one below has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, cozy place to call their own.
ALLIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccines; will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Allie has tested positive for feline leukemia virus (FeLV). With early detection and proper care, many FeLV+ cats can still enjoy a good quality of life.
- Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26. In cage 612, ID #24031. Described as a sweet girl who is eager to leave with a forever family.
👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANNIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations, combo tested negative, will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption.
- Shelter notes: Came in as a lost kitten on 11/10 and is now looking for her forever home. In kennel 604, ID #24025. Described as an adorable, sweet baby.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Black Kitten (Female)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 2.1 lbs
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services
- Contact: (770) 499-4136
👉 Meet this black female kitten on adoptapet
Unnamed Black & White Kitten (Male)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Weight: About 2.1 lbs
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services
- Contact: (770) 499-4136
👉 Meet this black & white male kitten on adoptapet
Bethani
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services
- Contact: (770) 499-4136
Unnamed White & Black Cat (Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Weight: About 10.25 lbs
- Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services
- Contact: (770) 499-4136
👉 Meet this white & black male cat on adoptapet
Unnamed Grey Cat (Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey
- Weight: About 8.1 lbs
- Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services
- Contact: (770) 499-4136
👉 Meet this grey male cat on adoptapet
DAHLIA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Torbie & White (tabby stripes with orange/cream patches, white chest and paws)
- Weight: About 6.5 lbs (estimated adult 7–9 lbs)
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative, will be spayed prior to adoption.
- Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26 as a stray, Kennel 631, ID #24038. Described as a patchwork beauty with big golden eyes and tufted ears.
👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OJ
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Young (about 7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange Tabby & White
- Weight: About 9 lbs (estimated adult 10–12 lbs)
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative, will be neutered prior to adoption.
- Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26, Kennel 633, ID #24023. Bright orange tabby with a white chin, pink nose, and amber eyes.
👉 Meet OJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PATCHES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Young (about 7 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico & White
- Weight: About 9 lbs (estimated adult 8–10 lbs)
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative, will be spayed prior to adoption.
- Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26, Kennel 633, ID #24024. Pretty calico with a white face and chest, black ears, and bold black and orange patches.
👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ECLIPSE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White (mostly black)
- Weight: About 6.2 lbs (estimated adult 6–8 lbs)
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative, will be spayed prior to adoption.
- Shelter notes: Arrived 10/23/26 as a stray, Kennel 689, ID #23592. Sleek black coat with bright golden-yellow eyes and a calm, steady gaze.
👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Murphy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / Longhair mix
- Age: Young adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeless Pets Foundation
- Contact: (770) 971-0100
- Personality: Described as very friendly, loving, and affectionate with a sweet personality.
- Background: Found on the side of the road and is now safe and ready for a forever home.
👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Marietta kitties. Call the listed shelters, ask about meeting them in person, and share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.