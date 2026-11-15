Marietta has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. Each one below has a different story, but all of them are hoping for a safe, cozy place to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby

Tan/Fawn Tabby Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccines; will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption . Allie has tested positive for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) . With early detection and proper care, many FeLV+ cats can still enjoy a good quality of life.

Up to date on vaccines; will be . Allie has . With early detection and proper care, many FeLV+ cats can still enjoy a good quality of life. Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26. In cage 612, ID #24031. Described as a sweet girl who is eager to leave with a forever family.

👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccinations, combo tested negative , will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption .

Up to date on vaccinations, , will be . Shelter notes: Came in as a lost kitten on 11/10 and is now looking for her forever home. In kennel 604, ID #24025. Described as an adorable, sweet baby.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Weight: About 2.1 lbs

About Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services

Contact: (770) 499-4136

👉 Meet this black female kitten on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Weight: About 2.1 lbs

About Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services

Contact: (770) 499-4136

👉 Meet this black & white male kitten on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services

Contact: (770) 499-4136

👉 Meet Bethani on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

Weight: About 10.25 lbs

About Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services

Contact: (770) 499-4136

👉 Meet this white & black male cat on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey

Weight: About 8.1 lbs

About Shelter: Cobb County Animal Services

Contact: (770) 499-4136

👉 Meet this grey male cat on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair mix

Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Torbie & White (tabby stripes with orange/cream patches, white chest and paws)

Torbie & White (tabby stripes with orange/cream patches, white chest and paws) Weight: About 6.5 lbs (estimated adult 7–9 lbs)

About (estimated adult 7–9 lbs) Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative , will be spayed prior to adoption .

Up to date on vaccines, , will be . Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26 as a stray, Kennel 631, ID #24038. Described as a patchwork beauty with big golden eyes and tufted ears.

👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange Tabby & White

Orange Tabby & White Weight: About 9 lbs (estimated adult 10–12 lbs)

About (estimated adult 10–12 lbs) Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative , will be neutered prior to adoption .

Up to date on vaccines, , will be . Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26, Kennel 633, ID #24023. Bright orange tabby with a white chin, pink nose, and amber eyes.

👉 Meet OJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico & White

Calico & White Weight: About 9 lbs (estimated adult 8–10 lbs)

About (estimated adult 8–10 lbs) Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative , will be spayed prior to adoption .

Up to date on vaccines, , will be . Shelter notes: Arrived 11/10/26, Kennel 633, ID #24024. Pretty calico with a white face and chest, black ears, and bold black and orange patches.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White (mostly black)

Black & White (mostly black) Weight: About 6.2 lbs (estimated adult 6–8 lbs)

About (estimated adult 6–8 lbs) Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Health: Up to date on vaccines, FIV/FeLV negative , will be spayed prior to adoption .

Up to date on vaccines, , will be . Shelter notes: Arrived 10/23/26 as a stray, Kennel 689, ID #23592. Sleek black coat with bright golden-yellow eyes and a calm, steady gaze.

👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair / Longhair mix

Domestic Mediumhair / Longhair mix Age: Young adult (about 2 years)

Young adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted

Spotted Tabby / Leopard Spotted Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeless Pets Foundation

Contact: (770) 971-0100

Personality: Described as very friendly, loving, and affectionate with a sweet personality .

Described as with a . Background: Found on the side of the road and is now safe and ready for a forever home.

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Marietta kitties. Call the listed shelters, ask about meeting them in person, and share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.