Marietta’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for both senior tax pros and relationship-focused bankers. Here are a couple of standout roles worth a look.

Employer: SGS

SGS Location: Marietta, GA (hybrid – 3 days/week in office; also tied to Bloomfield, NJ office)

(hybrid – 3 days/week in office; also tied to Bloomfield, NJ office) Salary: $110,000 – $125,000/year

Type: Full-time

This is a senior corporate tax role where you’ll lead tax planning, reporting, and compliance for US federal and state returns and manage a team of tax professionals. Ideal if you have 5+ years of corporate tax, CPA, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, family leave, and tuition support). Posting is expected to stay open until December 18, 2026.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Marietta, GA branches (Powers Ferry Rd SE, Johnson Ferry Rd NE) + one Atlanta location

branches (Powers Ferry Rd SE, Johnson Ferry Rd NE) + one Atlanta location Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like building relationships with affluent clients and managing a book of business across deposits, lending, and investments. You’ll handle scheduled appointments, outreach, and everyday banking needs, and you’ll need or obtain FINRA Series 6 & 63, state insurance licenses, and SAFE registration. Most Saturdays are required, and the posting is currently set to close December 11, 2026 (may close earlier).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.