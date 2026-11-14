Marietta’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy, construction, and technical services. If you’ve got management experience, there are some solid options to move up.

Employer: GDS Associates, Inc.

GDS Associates, Inc. Location: Remote / Hybrid , based out of Marietta, GA office

, based out of office Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience and location)

Lead power supply and energy advisory projects for utilities and cooperatives, managing full project lifecycles and client relationships. Great fit if you have 8+ years in utility consulting or power markets, enjoy IRP and market analysis, and want flexible hours, telecommuting, strong benefits, and 401(k).

Employer: Corvant

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee field technicians and service operations for commercial HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical work in mission‑critical sites like data centers and hospitals. Ideal if you have 5+ years supervisor experience, can handle after‑hours support, and like a mix of field and office leadership.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA (Kennestone Market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the construction department for major healthcare projects, managing project managers and multi‑million‑dollar hospital builds and renovations. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Construction Management or related field, 7–10+ years experience (5 in healthcare construction), and a track record overseeing $50M+ in projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.