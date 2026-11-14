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🤝 Marietta, GA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Marietta’s mental health and social services scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for people who want to support kids, adults, and families. If you’re looking to grow your impact in behavioral health, these are worth a look.
Residential Care Technician – Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health
- Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health
- Location: 729 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30067
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Non-exempt
- Category: Substance Use, Child & Adolescent, Residential Services
- Requirements: High school diploma, 1+ year experience, no staff management
Hands-on role in a residential setting supporting kids and teens with behavioral health needs. Good fit if you want direct care work, can handle varied shifts, and like being part of a public/community healthcare team.
Case Manager (Crisis Stabilization)
- Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Focus: Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)
- Requirements: Bachelor’s in Psychology, Social Work, Sociology, Human Services, Criminology, or related + 2 years behavioral health (psychiatric) experience
- Benefits: State health plan, flexible dental/vision/life options, retirement with match, 4 weeks PTO, 10 holidays + 1 personal day, PSLF-eligible employer
You’ll guide adults through crisis stabilization and back into the community—discharge planning, aftercare linkage, follow-up, and some direct care. Strong choice if you like fast-paced clinical teamwork and want solid state-style benefits.
Clinical Social Worker – Fee For Service (LCSW)
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Marietta, GA (hybrid: telehealth + in-person)
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Compensation: Up to $97,000, based on license, session volume, and bonuses
- Requirements: Independent GA license – LCSW, ~30 hours/week availability, comfort with telehealth/EHR
- Benefits: Bi-weekly pay per session, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability, company-paid life insurance, CEU reimbursement, student loan repayment help, potential paid supervisor roles
Ideal if you’re an independently licensed clinician who wants a steady caseload, admin support (billing, scheduling, marketing done for you), and flexibility to see a mix of clients both online and in person.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up from these employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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