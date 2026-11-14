Marietta’s mental health and social services scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for people who want to support kids, adults, and families. If you’re looking to grow your impact in behavioral health, these are worth a look.

Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Location: 729 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30067

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week), Non-exempt

Category: Substance Use, Child & Adolescent, Residential Services

Substance Use, Child & Adolescent, Residential Services Requirements: High school diploma, 1+ year experience, no staff management

Hands-on role in a residential setting supporting kids and teens with behavioral health needs. Good fit if you want direct care work, can handle varied shifts, and like being part of a public/community healthcare team.

Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Focus: Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)

Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) Requirements: Bachelor’s in Psychology, Social Work, Sociology, Human Services, Criminology, or related + 2 years behavioral health (psychiatric) experience

Benefits: State health plan, flexible dental/vision/life options, retirement with match, 4 weeks PTO, 10 holidays + 1 personal day, PSLF-eligible employer

You’ll guide adults through crisis stabilization and back into the community—discharge planning, aftercare linkage, follow-up, and some direct care. Strong choice if you like fast-paced clinical teamwork and want solid state-style benefits.

Employer: Thriveworks

Thriveworks Location: Marietta, GA (hybrid: telehealth + in-person)

Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $97,000 , based on license, session volume, and bonuses

, based on license, session volume, and bonuses Requirements: Independent GA license – LCSW , ~ 30 hours/week availability , comfort with telehealth/EHR

, ~ , comfort with telehealth/EHR Benefits: Bi-weekly pay per session, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability, company-paid life insurance, CEU reimbursement, student loan repayment help, potential paid supervisor roles

Ideal if you’re an independently licensed clinician who wants a steady caseload, admin support (billing, scheduling, marketing done for you), and flexibility to see a mix of clients both online and in person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up from these employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.