Marietta has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from state roles to retail and beauty. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Marietta, GA (field/territory role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,600–$55,825 base + bonus eligibility

Work with big snack brands like Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit and more, filling in for merchandisers and order writers across local stores. This is a good fit if you like driving, staying active (lifting up to 50 lbs), and want a path toward future leadership, plus a company vehicle with gas card and maintenance program.

Employer: Belt Power, LLC

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Office-based customer service role supporting conveyor and material handling customers. You’ll handle questions, quotes, orders, and delivery updates while working closely with sales, operations, and accounting in a collaborative, growing company.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Range not listed

Range not listed Help retail and wholesale paint customers find the right products, mix/tint paint, stock shelves, and help with deliveries. Good for someone who’s comfortable lifting up to 70 lbs, likes hands-on work, and wants access to big-company benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay starts at $19.20/hour

Lead the beauty team inside Sephora at Kohl’s, drive sales, coach beauty advisors, and keep visuals and merchandising on point. Great if you have 5+ years of client-facing retail/service experience and a real passion for beauty trends and products.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, handle the register, and do light services like testing batteries or installing wipers. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: State of Georgia – Department of Driver Services

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32,000/year (non-negotiable) + $3,500 supplement

Frontline state role helping people get licenses, permits, and IDs, plus giving road tests and handling payments. Good match if you have recent face-to-face customer service and cash-handling experience, want strong state benefits and clear promotion steps, and don’t mind working outdoors for road tests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.