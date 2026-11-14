Marietta has a solid mix of local and regional driving work right now, from night courier shifts to flatbed OTR and tow truck gigs. Good options here if you want steady miles, weekend home time, or a smaller family-run shop.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers at the counter, and support store operations. No CDL needed, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime).

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor, Lease Purchase

Pay: Up to $3,500/week (percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul)

(percentage pay, 68%–76% of linehaul) Bonus: **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Flatbed lease-purchase role with high percentage pay, weekend home time, and a path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. You’ll need a Class A CDL, 1+ year OTR in last 3 years, and 6+ months flatbed in the last 10 years.

Employer: Andres Towing Services, LLC

Location: Marietta, GA 30066

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $800–$1,500 per week (30% commission)

Benefits: Paid time off

Family-owned towing company looking for an experienced (or trainable) tow truck operator with a clean driving record and DOT medical card. You’ll secure and transport disabled vehicles, inspect your truck daily, and work closely with dispatch and customers.

Employer: LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time, overnight (11:00 pm – 5:00 am)

Pay: $16.00–$17.60/hour

Non-profit blood bank courier role moving blood products between hospitals, branches, and mobile sites. Great fit if you’re okay with nights, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want mission-driven work with a steady, set shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak schedules or routes for the right driver.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.