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💻 Marietta, GA IT Hiring Now: Multiple Hands-On Tech Roles
Marietta’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like solving problems and working with hardware, networks, and end users. Here are several IT-focused roles you can jump on this week.
IT Support Specialist
- Employer: Vanderlande
- Location: Marietta & White, GA (supports North America offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Level 1–2 support role covering Windows 11, Microsoft 365, networking, and hardware for employees across North America. Good fit if you have 3–5 years IT support experience, enjoy troubleshooting, and want variety (from laptops and mobile devices to meeting-room tech and occasional travel).
Technical Support Analyst – Sheriff’s Office
- Employer: Cobb County Government
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + some on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the Sheriff’s Office tech running—supporting desktops, laptops, and law-enforcement software through the County Help Desk. Great if you have an IT associate degree and a few years of support experience, like hands-on work, and want a stable government role with clear hours.
Operations – Technician
- Employer: Amphenol Custom Cable
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field-style role for a structured cabling expert installing and troubleshooting Cat6/Cat6A, fiber, CCTV, IP cameras, paging, and A/V systems. Ideal if you have 3+ years low-voltage/telecom cabling experience, can read blueprints, and like being the go-to problem solver on job sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech skills grow fast once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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