Marietta’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like solving problems and working with hardware, networks, and end users. Here are several IT-focused roles you can jump on this week.

Employer: Vanderlande

Vanderlande Location: Marietta & White, GA (supports North America offices)

(supports North America offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Level 1–2 support role covering Windows 11, Microsoft 365, networking, and hardware for employees across North America. Good fit if you have 3–5 years IT support experience, enjoy troubleshooting, and want variety (from laptops and mobile devices to meeting-room tech and occasional travel).

Employer: Cobb County Government

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + some on-call

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the Sheriff’s Office tech running—supporting desktops, laptops, and law-enforcement software through the County Help Desk. Great if you have an IT associate degree and a few years of support experience, like hands-on work, and want a stable government role with clear hours.

Employer: Amphenol Custom Cable

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-style role for a structured cabling expert installing and troubleshooting Cat6/Cat6A, fiber, CCTV, IP cameras, paging, and A/V systems. Ideal if you have 3+ years low-voltage/telecom cabling experience, can read blueprints, and like being the go-to problem solver on job sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech skills grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.