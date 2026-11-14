Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to advanced practice and physician openings. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individualized, evidence-based nursing care for acute and spine patients. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care with an interdisciplinary team, with a strong focus on safety, documentation, and quality outcomes.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA (Kennestone Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Weekend role, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you like big-picture care. You’ll manage discharge planning, care progression, and transitions of care, working closely with physicians, social work, and families to remove barriers and keep patients moving safely toward home.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support a pediatric practice with both clinical and front-desk tasks. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and treatments, coordinate tests and follow-up, and help keep the clinic running smoothly for kids and families.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, primarily outpatient, four-day work week

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Experienced APP role in a specialized aortic clinic. You’ll manage complex cardiovascular patients, see up to ~18 patients per clinic day, often run clinic independently, and collaborate with a high-level cardiovascular team.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a multi-specialty eye practice)

(recruiting for a multi-specialty eye practice) Location: Marietta, GA (greater Atlanta metro)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm; no hospital call

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation)

100% outpatient glaucoma-focused role in a large, physician-led eye group. Expect about 35 patients per day, dedicated scribes and techs, access to two ASCs, and limited practice call (6 one-week blocks per year).

Employer: Encore Family Dentistry

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Approx. 32 hours/week, in-person

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Benefits: Paid time off, paid sick time, paid training, retirement plan, employee discount, free parking

Chairside role in a general dentistry office with some hygiene support. You’ll prep rooms, assist with four-handed dentistry, take X-rays, handle sterilization, and help with front-desk tasks using Dentrix/Dexis.

Employer: OMS Urgent Care

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time, Contract, PRN; in-person

Pay: $60–$65/hour

New independent urgent care looking for an experienced NP who can work solo and manage primary/urgent care from exam to treatment and education. Good fit if you’re confident practicing independently and want flexible, higher hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same system or clinic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.