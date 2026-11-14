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Marietta
🏥 Multiple Marietta Healthcare Jobs From MA to NP & MD
12 days ago
Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to advanced practice and physician openings. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these are worth a look.
Acute Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide individualized, evidence-based nursing care for acute and spine patients. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care with an interdisciplinary team, with a strong focus on safety, documentation, and quality outcomes.
Care Coordination RN Weekends – Kennestone Hospital
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA (Kennestone Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Weekend role, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you like big-picture care. You’ll manage discharge planning, care progression, and transitions of care, working closely with physicians, social work, and families to remove barriers and keep patients moving safely toward home.
Certified Medical Assistant – Pediatrics Center for Best Health
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support a pediatric practice with both clinical and front-desk tasks. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and treatments, coordinate tests and follow-up, and help keep the clinic running smoothly for kids and families.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Cardiovascular Aortic Program (CAP Clinic)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, primarily outpatient, four-day work week
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Experienced APP role in a specialized aortic clinic. You’ll manage complex cardiovascular patients, see up to ~18 patients per clinic day, often run clinic independently, and collaborate with a high-level cardiovascular team.
Physician – Ophthalmology (Glaucoma)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a multi-specialty eye practice)
- Location: Marietta, GA (greater Atlanta metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm; no hospital call
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation)
100% outpatient glaucoma-focused role in a large, physician-led eye group. Expect about 35 patients per day, dedicated scribes and techs, access to two ASCs, and limited practice call (6 one-week blocks per year).
Registered Dental Assistant
- Employer: Encore Family Dentistry
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Approx. 32 hours/week, in-person
- Pay: $19–$22/hour
- Benefits: Paid time off, paid sick time, paid training, retirement plan, employee discount, free parking
Chairside role in a general dentistry office with some hygiene support. You’ll prep rooms, assist with four-handed dentistry, take X-rays, handle sterilization, and help with front-desk tasks using Dentrix/Dexis.
Family Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care/Urgent Care
- Employer: OMS Urgent Care
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time, Contract, PRN; in-person
- Pay: $60–$65/hour
New independent urgent care looking for an experienced NP who can work solo and manage primary/urgent care from exam to treatment and education. Good fit if you’re confident practicing independently and want flexible, higher hourly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same system or clinic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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