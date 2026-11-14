Marietta has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to high-tech training. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people learn.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Location: Marietta, GA (in-person preschool/child care center)

(in-person preschool/child care center) Type: Full-time (approx. 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

(approx. 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Pay: $20.85 – $23.15 per hour

Lead a classroom, mentor newer teachers, and partner with families while using a high-quality, anti-bias curriculum. Strong fit if you have a CDA (or higher in early childhood), 3+ years in child care/preschool, and want good benefits like health insurance, paid time off, 401(k), and career development.

Employer: BrilliantBees LLC

BrilliantBees LLC Location: Marietta, GA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, Temporary, Internship

Pay: Not listed

Great for high school juniors/seniors or college students who are strong in math or English. You’ll grade assignments, help kids fix mistakes, and work 2–4 hours a day, Tuesday–Friday, with a flexible schedule and some professional development support.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $85,300 – $158,300 per year

High-level role building and delivering advanced training for Ground Control Systems and C4I systems tied to the MQ-25 program. Best for someone with a related bachelor’s degree, experience with command and control systems, training development, and an active CompTIA Security+ certification; comes with strong benefits and flexible work options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.