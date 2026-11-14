Marietta’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working on a team, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marvin Howell, OD and Associates

Marvin Howell, OD and Associates Location: East Cobb (Marietta, GA) – in person

– in person Type: Part-time (Saturdays + 3–4 weekdays)

(Saturdays + 3–4 weekdays) Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

This role mixes front desk work with light eye exam pre-testing. Great for students or anyone interested in healthcare who has a warm, friendly personality and can multitask; prior experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA (East Cobb Health Park)

(East Cobb Health Park) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the face of the clinic—greeting patients, checking them in and out, scheduling, handling calls, and taking payments. Ideal if you have 1–2 years front office or healthcare admin experience and want to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet

Location: Marietta, GA (with travel to other clinics as needed)

(with travel to other clinics as needed) Type: Full-time, 3x12-hour shifts (8 AM–8 PM)

Pay: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match

Fast-paced urgent care front desk role where you welcome patients, verify insurance, collect payments, and support clinic flow. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office, can work 12-hour shifts including some weekends/holidays, and like a flexible 3-day workweek.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

You’ll schedule surgeries, manage surgeons’ calendars, handle heavy phone volume, get prior authorizations, and coordinate paperwork. Best for someone with 2+ years in a surgical office or medical scheduling, strong organization skills, and comfort with insurance and medical terminology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.