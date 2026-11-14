Marietta has some very sweet cats hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb

Location in shelter: Kennel 678 | ID 23878

Perry is a dapper tuxedo boy who came to the shelter on 11/5 and is now looking for his forever home. He is up to date on vaccinations, combo tested negative, and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Volunteers describe him as a handsome, well-dressed gentleman of a cat.

For questions or to visit, please contact Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb (Cobb County Animal Services) at (770) 499-4136.

👉 Meet PERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $1

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Marietta, GA)

Romeo is a 9‑month‑old male Siamese mix who is described as kind and cuddly and in need of a home as soon as possible. He sounds like a loving companion for someone who wants a gentle, affectionate young cat.

Please use the contact form on his Adoptapet page to reach his current owner and arrange a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Marietta, GA)

Seymour is a young Maine Coon who has been a great pet, but his family is struggling to give him the time and play he needs with a new baby (3 weeks old) at home. They’re hoping to find him a new family who can give him plenty of attention and love.

To learn more or set up a visit, contact his owner through the Adoptapet message system on his listing.

👉 Meet Seymour and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marietta, GA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Sharing their listings with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.