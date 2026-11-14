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🐱 Friendly Marietta Cats Ready Now for Loving Homes
Marietta has some very sweet cats hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
PERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb
- Location in shelter: Kennel 678 | ID 23878
Perry is a dapper tuxedo boy who came to the shelter on 11/5 and is now looking for his forever home. He is up to date on vaccinations, combo tested negative, and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Volunteers describe him as a handsome, well-dressed gentleman of a cat.
For questions or to visit, please contact Friends of Shelter Animals for Cobb (Cobb County Animal Services) at (770) 499-4136.
👉 Meet PERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young (about 9 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $1
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Marietta, GA)
Romeo is a 9‑month‑old male Siamese mix who is described as kind and cuddly and in need of a home as soon as possible. He sounds like a loving companion for someone who wants a gentle, affectionate young cat.
Please use the contact form on his Adoptapet page to reach his current owner and arrange a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seymour
- Breed: Maine Coon
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Marietta, GA)
Seymour is a young Maine Coon who has been a great pet, but his family is struggling to give him the time and play he needs with a new baby (3 weeks old) at home. They’re hoping to find him a new family who can give him plenty of attention and love.
To learn more or set up a visit, contact his owner through the Adoptapet message system on his listing.
👉 Meet Seymour and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Marietta, GA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Sharing their listings with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.