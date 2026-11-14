Marietta neighbors are sharing some very helpful free items this week, from holiday food to furniture and packing supplies.

Item: Thanksgiving food bag

Description: Free to anyone who needs help putting together a Thanksgiving dinner. The poster says it’s new and ready to be picked up today. No holds — they’d like to hand it out as soon as possible. Message the poster on Facebook for the exact address.

Location: Near Sandy Plains Rd & Trickum Rd, Marietta, GA 30066

Condition: New

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: 2-piece solid hardwood entertainment center / armoire

Description: Large, solid wood storage piece in beautiful condition. It has been in storage for several years and the two pieces have never been stacked. Great for a TV, media, or extra clothing storage.

Bottom: 39”H x 49”W x 27”D, with 2 large and 2 small drawers

39”H x 49”W x 27”D, with Top: 47”H x 48”W x 26”D, with 2 folding, lockable doors and 3 large adjustable shelves

The owner needs it out of the garage, so this is a strong free furniture deal if you can move it.

Location: Timberlea Lake II, Marietta, GA

Condition: Described as beautiful condition

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free shipping boxes in many sizes

Description: A lot of boxes of all sizes, great for moving, shipping, or storage. They are not broken down right now, but the poster says they can break them down for you. Pickup timing is limited, so plan ahead.

Pickup times:

Weekends

Early or late during the week (by arrangement)

Location: Hickory Walk, Marietta, GA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Marietta tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, reach out to the poster soon and confirm pickup details.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.