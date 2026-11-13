Marietta’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around aerospace and advanced manufacturing. If you’re into aircraft, RF systems, or hands-on lab work, there’s a lot here to explore.

Employer: Corkyy (hiring for AERO BridgeWorks )

Corkyy (hiring for ) Location: Marietta, GA (office, airport sites, some travel)

(office, airport sites, some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support specialty aviation construction projects at airports nationwide. Great fit if you have 3+ years in commercial construction, know RFIs/submittals/schedules, and like a mix of office, site, and some remote work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,100 – $150,500

Work in low observable labs on antenna calibration and full-scale RCS testing. Ideal if you have an EE degree, want hands-on lab work with radar/antenna systems, and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Manufacturing Test Engineer role on a franchise Skunk Works program, testing aircraft systems during build. Great for someone with on-aircraft avionics checkout experience, test plan development, and the ability to get a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,100 – $150,500

Design and analyze RF communication systems—radios, antennas, link budgets, and more. Best for RF engineers with a bachelor’s in RF/STEM, some RF analysis experience, and interest in military/government programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

High-impact role designing and analyzing aircraft and missile structures, with a focus on structural dynamics and vibroacoustics. Great if you’re a near SME in structural dynamics, strong in scripting (MATLAB/Python/etc.), and already hold an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Design and support DITMCO automated test programs for wire harnesses and electrical assemblies on the C‑130J line. Good match if you read wiring diagrams, code in Python/C++/SQL, and don’t mind odd shifts/rotating weekends.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Lead a team designing RF systems and architectures (antennas, LNAs, HPAs, etc.). Ideal for an EE leader with project management, Earned Value/CAM, and supplier management experience who wants to manage people and complex RF programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Own or support aircraft stress analysis on composite and metallic structures for the AMMM program. Great if you have 5+ years in airframe stress, MRB repair support, and are comfortable with FEM, hand calcs, and trade studies.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Design wiring diagrams and harnesses for large aircraft platforms. Good for EE/Aero grads with aircraft wiring or harness design experience and eligibility for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $29.16 – $54.15/hour

Hands-on flight line electrician role doing troubleshooting, preflight checks, and post‑flight fixes on live C‑130 aircraft. Best for folks with 4+ years recent flight line electrical experience and strong skills reading aircraft wiring diagrams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Join the Diminishing Manufacturing Sources team keeping C‑130J parts from going obsolete. Great if you like systems engineering + supply chain, BOM analysis, proposal work, and cross‑functional coordination.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Top-level chief engineer role guiding technical baselines, risk posture, and cross‑functional teams on aerospace programs. A fit if you’ve already led as a chief engineer or major systems lead, and can balance technical depth with executive‑level communication.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Be a subject matter expert in robotics/automation and advanced manufacturing. Perfect if you like prototyping on the shop floor, integrating new tech (robots, AR, metrology), and leading cross‑functional projects.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Coordinate engineering projects across design, analysis, and test for aircraft systems/structures. Good for engineers with project engineering experience, cost/schedule awareness, and comfort working across many stakeholders.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $129,000 – $239,600

Lead the tooling digitization effort—3D scanning tools/parts, metrology, and digital tooling. Great for a STEM‑degreed leader with 8+ years in production/tool engineering, strong project management, and experience with tooling lifecycles.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA (in-person, Agile team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Staff‑level RF role focused on C‑130J modernization, FMS and CNS/ATM compliance, and RF architectures. Ideal if you have systems engineering + RF design, supplier and project leadership, and can work full‑time onsite in an Agile environment.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Serve as Configuration Management Engineer for ADP ISR/UAS, keeping product baselines clean and controlled. Great if you know CM principles, PLM/BOMs, and DoD contract docs, and already hold an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, people leader

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Lead a team over hydraulics, fuel, fire protection, APU and other utility systems on C‑130/C‑5. Best for an Aero/Mech engineer with aircraft utility systems experience and interest in team leadership, EVMS/CAM, and supplier oversight.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Another posting for the Manufacturing Test Engineer role in Skunk Works, supporting T1 build and ramp‑to‑rate. If you missed the first link or prefer this listing, the work is the same: on‑aircraft testing, new test equipment, and cross‑team coordination.

Employer: Kennesaw State University

Location: Marietta campus, GA

Type: Not specified (campus staff role)

Not specified (campus staff role) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on lab tech role supporting mechanical engineering labs—maintaining equipment, helping with CNC, 3D printing, mills/lathes, and test rigs, and training students on safe use. Great entry point if you have a technical/associate degree and like working directly with students and faculty.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Marietta’s aerospace and engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.