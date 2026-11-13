Marietta has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood and tutoring to high‑level university and flight training roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people learn.

Employer: Life University

Life University Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical education for senior chiropractic interns, oversee PEAK and international clinic programs, and help shape patient care systems. Great fit if you’re a Doctor of Chiropractic with 5+ years in clinical education/healthcare/practice and want a leadership role in a university setting.

Employer: BrilliantBees LLC (Kumon Center)

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time / Temporary / Internship

Salary: Not listed

Grade English worksheets, check grammar and reading, and help kids understand their mistakes in a quiet, structured center. Hours are 2–4 hours per day, Tuesday–Friday, perfect for high school juniors/seniors or college students who want flexible work and experience in education.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Marietta, GA – Hercules Training Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500/year

Teach C‑130J pilots using full‑motion simulators and electronic courseware, keeping training and materials current for both commercial and military customers. Designed for experienced C‑130 instructor pilots (1500+ hours, 250+ PIC, recent C‑130J instructor time) who can obtain/hold a U.S. Secret clearance and want top‑tier pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: Bright Horizons – The Learning Academy at WellStar

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.85 – $18.50/hour

Support lead teachers with hands‑on activities, parent updates, and classroom safety for multiple age groups, typically between 8:30am–6:30pm. Good for someone 18+ with a HS diploma/GED and some childcare experience who wants benefits, paid time off, and free CDA/degree options.

Employer: Bright Horizons – The Learning Academy at WellStar

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.85 – $18.50/hour

Work 2pm–8pm helping in any classroom that needs coverage, from toddlers to preschool, with the same training and growth perks as full-time staff. Great if you want steady afternoon/evening hours, in‑person work with kids, and a path into early childhood education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail or schedule that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.