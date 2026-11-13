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🎓 Marietta GA Education Jobs – Multiple Roles From $14+/hr to $275K
Marietta has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood and tutoring to high‑level university and flight training roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people learn.
Senior Manager of PEAK
- Employer: Life University
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical education for senior chiropractic interns, oversee PEAK and international clinic programs, and help shape patient care systems. Great fit if you’re a Doctor of Chiropractic with 5+ years in clinical education/healthcare/practice and want a leadership role in a university setting.
Part-Time English Graders
- Employer: BrilliantBees LLC (Kumon Center)
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time / Temporary / Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Grade English worksheets, check grammar and reading, and help kids understand their mistakes in a quiet, structured center. Hours are 2–4 hours per day, Tuesday–Friday, perfect for high school juniors/seniors or college students who want flexible work and experience in education.
Flight Simulation Trainer Sr Stf – E5 (C‑130J Pilot Instructor)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Marietta, GA – Hercules Training Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,300 – $275,500/year
Teach C‑130J pilots using full‑motion simulators and electronic courseware, keeping training and materials current for both commercial and military customers. Designed for experienced C‑130 instructor pilots (1500+ hours, 250+ PIC, recent C‑130J instructor time) who can obtain/hold a U.S. Secret clearance and want top‑tier pay plus strong benefits.
Childcare Associate Teacher – Full-Time
- Employer: Bright Horizons – The Learning Academy at WellStar
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $14.85 – $18.50/hour
Support lead teachers with hands‑on activities, parent updates, and classroom safety for multiple age groups, typically between 8:30am–6:30pm. Good for someone 18+ with a HS diploma/GED and some childcare experience who wants benefits, paid time off, and free CDA/degree options.
Childcare Associate Teacher – Part-Time (Afternoons/Evenings)
- Employer: Bright Horizons – The Learning Academy at WellStar
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $14.85 – $18.50/hour
Work 2pm–8pm helping in any classroom that needs coverage, from toddlers to preschool, with the same training and growth perks as full-time staff. Great if you want steady afternoon/evening hours, in‑person work with kids, and a path into early childhood education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail or schedule that fits your life better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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