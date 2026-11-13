Marietta’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on AP work to higher-level controller roles. If you’re in accounting or on the CPA track, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Corvant

Corvant Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level AP role handling a high volume of complex invoices for a fast-growing HVAC/mechanical services company. You’ll manage vendor relationships, process payments, help with month-end close and 1099s, and even support training junior AP staff.

Employer: SGS

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role partnering with a P&L leader to drive budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis. You’ll handle financial reporting, compliance, month- and year-end close, audit readiness, and M&A support, while working closely with operations, sales, and marketing.

Employer: The Intersect Group (recruiting for client)

The Intersect Group (recruiting for client) Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have 1–3 years of experience and are pursuing your CPA. You’ll work on month-end close, GL work, reconciliations, and process improvements, using AI-powered tools and learning from a tech-forward leadership team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.