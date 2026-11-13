Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ER role taking vitals, EKGs, blood sugars, wound care, splints, and monitoring cardiac rhythms. Great fit if you like fast pace and working closely with RNs in emergency care.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling insurance pre-authorizations, CPT/ICD-10 codes, and denial follow-up. Good for detail-oriented folks with customer service or insurance/benefits experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days (7am–7pm)

Salary: Not listed

Support patients with ADLs, ambulation, vitals, and basic procedures under RN direction. Solid entry point if you’re a CNA/PCT or rising senior looking for hospital experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA (KSU Clinics)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Campus clinic role doing exams prep, treatments, tests, and patient education across all ages. Great if you’re an LPN who likes a more routine, outpatient setting.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Holly Springs, GA (within commuting distance of Marietta)

Type: Part-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Oncology clinic role under RN supervision, including port access, meds, and patient education. Good for LPNs wanting oncology experience with part-time hours and some local travel.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Kennestone Main OR, Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am) + call

Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus eligible

Night-shift OR circulator role for experienced RNs (5+ years, OR strongly preferred). Ideal if you want high-acuity surgical work and don’t mind nights and call.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA

Type: PRN, Days (7am–7pm)

Salary: Not listed

Mother-baby unit role providing postpartum and newborn care. Great for RNs who want flexible PRN shifts in women’s services.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Kennestone Cath Lab, Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week) + call, Days

Salary: Not listed

Works in cath/EP lab monitoring, scrubbing, or circulating for invasive cardiac procedures. Best for techs with at least 1 year cath/EP experience or CVT program grads.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Community pharmacy role with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling, plus strong benefits and growth paths. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes direct patient interaction.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.50–$25.00 per hour

Front-line pharmacy support filling scripts, handling inventory, and helping patients at the counter and drive-thru. Solid role if you want to grow in retail pharmacy and can complete state tech requirements.

Employer: Physio

Physio Location: 2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd, Suite 400, Marietta, GA 30062

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $78,000–$90,000 per year + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient ortho PT with 1:1 care, CEU support, student loan help, and advancement tracks. Great if you’re a licensed PT wanting strong pay, benefits, and career growth.

Employer: Physio

Physio Location: 2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd, Suite 400, Marietta, GA 30062

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $26–$35 per hour

Outpatient ortho PTA role treating a wide range of patients under PT supervision. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, mentorship, and solid benefits.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Travel/Contract (listed as Internship)

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient ortho travel PT with 36 hours guaranteed (up to 40), 12–14 patients/day, and 60 visits/week productivity. For experienced outpatient PTs (no new grads) open to travel-style work.

Employer: 1st Care Home Health & Hospice

Location: Marietta, GA (field/road)

Type: Not specified (home hospice)

Not specified (home hospice) Salary: $20.00–$23.00 per hour

Home hospice CNA role providing ADL support, vitals, EMR documentation, and emotional support on the road. Good for CNAs with 1+ year hospice experience who are comfortable traveling.

Employer: Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System Location: Marietta, GA (home/facility visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.65–$27.77 per hour

Provides personal care, homemaker help, and basic nursing tasks under RN supervision for hospice patients. Strong fit if you’re a CNA with a heart for end-of-life care and can handle field work.

Employer: Your Choice Caregivers

Your Choice Caregivers Location: Marietta, GA 30062 (in-home)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Home care role supporting an individual with Autism and ADHD, including ADLs, routines, safety, and transportation. Set schedule: Mon–Fri 6:30–8am & 3–7pm, Sat 10am–2pm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.