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Marietta
🏥 Marietta, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From CNA to $90K+ PT
3 days ago
Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.
Emergency Department Tech (FT Nights)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ER role taking vitals, EKGs, blood sugars, wound care, splints, and monitoring cardiac rhythms. Great fit if you like fast pace and working closely with RNs in emergency care.
Precertification Specialist – Maternal Fetal Medicine
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role handling insurance pre-authorizations, CPT/ICD-10 codes, and denial follow-up. Good for detail-oriented folks with customer service or insurance/benefits experience.
Nursing Assistant – MedSurg CDU (FT Days)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Days (7am–7pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Support patients with ADLs, ambulation, vitals, and basic procedures under RN direction. Solid entry point if you’re a CNA/PCT or rising senior looking for hospital experience.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Kennesaw State University Clinics
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA (KSU Clinics)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Campus clinic role doing exams prep, treatments, tests, and patient education across all ages. Great if you’re an LPN who likes a more routine, outpatient setting.
Part-Time LPN – Outpatient Oncology @ Cherokee Health Park
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Holly Springs, GA (within commuting distance of Marietta)
- Type: Part-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Oncology clinic role under RN supervision, including port access, meds, and patient education. Good for LPNs wanting oncology experience with part-time hours and some local travel.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room Circulator 7p–7a
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Kennestone Main OR, Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7am) + call
- Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus eligible
Night-shift OR circulator role for experienced RNs (5+ years, OR strongly preferred). Ideal if you want high-acuity surgical work and don’t mind nights and call.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Mother Baby (PRN Days)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA
- Type: PRN, Days (7am–7pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Mother-baby unit role providing postpartum and newborn care. Great for RNs who want flexible PRN shifts in women’s services.
Cardiovascular Cath Lab Tech – Part-time
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Kennestone Cath Lab, Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week) + call, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Works in cath/EP lab monitoring, scrubbing, or circulating for invasive cardiac procedures. Best for techs with at least 1 year cath/EP experience or CVT program grads.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Community pharmacy role with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling, plus strong benefits and growth paths. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes direct patient interaction.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $16.50–$25.00 per hour
Front-line pharmacy support filling scripts, handling inventory, and helping patients at the counter and drive-thru. Solid role if you want to grow in retail pharmacy and can complete state tech requirements.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Physio
- Location: 2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd, Suite 400, Marietta, GA 30062
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Salary: $78,000–$90,000 per year + $20,000 sign-on bonus
Outpatient ortho PT with 1:1 care, CEU support, student loan help, and advancement tracks. Great if you’re a licensed PT wanting strong pay, benefits, and career growth.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Physio
- Location: 2155 Post Oak Tritt Rd, Suite 400, Marietta, GA 30062
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Salary: $26–$35 per hour
Outpatient ortho PTA role treating a wide range of patients under PT supervision. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, mentorship, and solid benefits.
Physical Therapist (Travel/Contract – Outpatient Ortho)
- Employer: TRITAL Care
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Travel/Contract (listed as Internship)
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient ortho travel PT with 36 hours guaranteed (up to 40), 12–14 patients/day, and 60 visits/week productivity. For experienced outpatient PTs (no new grads) open to travel-style work.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Hospice
- Employer: 1st Care Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Marietta, GA (field/road)
- Type: Not specified (home hospice)
- Salary: $20.00–$23.00 per hour
Home hospice CNA role providing ADL support, vitals, EMR documentation, and emotional support on the road. Good for CNAs with 1+ year hospice experience who are comfortable traveling.
CNA – Hospice Aide
- Employer: Chapters Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA (home/facility visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.65–$27.77 per hour
Provides personal care, homemaker help, and basic nursing tasks under RN supervision for hospice patients. Strong fit if you’re a CNA with a heart for end-of-life care and can handle field work.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Home Care (Autism/ADHD)
- Employer: Your Choice Caregivers
- Location: Marietta, GA 30062 (in-home)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.00–$15.00 per hour
Home care role supporting an individual with Autism and ADHD, including ADLs, routines, safety, and transportation. Set schedule: Mon–Fri 6:30–8am & 3–7pm, Sat 10am–2pm.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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