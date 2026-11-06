🍽️ Marietta Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marietta’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around senior care and wellness. Here are several local roles where you can serve great food or care for guests and clients.

Employer: Highland Rivers Behavioral Health

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Location: Marietta, GA (Hartmann Center)

(Hartmann Center) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve daily meals for kids and teens in a residential behavioral health program. Good fit if you want steady kitchen work plus strong benefits (health insurance, retirement match, 4 weeks PTO, holidays) and like a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living (Parc at Piedmont)

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents in a senior living community, planning and preparing meals for larger groups. Offers medical, dental, vision (for eligible full-time staff), PTO, 401(k), and training with room to grow if you like a stable, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: A G Rhodes

Location: Marietta, GA (Cobb community)

Type: Part-time, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Lead weekend kitchen operations in an award-winning, non-profit nursing home. Great if you have ServSafe Manager, healthcare kitchen experience, and want a leadership role with a mission-driven employer and 403(b) match.

Employer: Kairelle Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Marietta, GA 30064

Type: Part-time (W-2), 12–16 hrs/week

Pay: $22–$27/hour + service commission + retail commission + 100% of tips

Founding esthetician role at a new luxury medical spa opening around January 2027. You’ll do customized facials, peels, dermaplaning (within GA rules), waxing, and retail skincare in a higher-end, client-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.