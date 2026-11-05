🏘️ Marietta, GA Planning & Development Jobs with Multiple Openings

Marietta’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, build, and manage properties. Here are several local roles where you can plug into that momentum.

Employer: The Surface Masters, Inc.

The Surface Masters, Inc. Location: Marietta, GA (office-based with hybrid options)

(office-based with hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $70,000/year + commission

Prepare bids for new construction and municipal asphalt paving projects, with a mix of office work and local site visits. This role stands out for its hybrid schedule, commission on top of base pay, vehicle allowance + fuel card, and solid benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, phone, and laptop).

Employer: Live Free Atlanta

Live Free Atlanta Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Likely full-time, commission-based (licensed agent role)

Likely (licensed agent role) Pay: Not listed (earnings tied to your sales volume)

Join a boutique team focused on helping clients build wealth through real estate, with heavy support in training, coaching, systems, and lead generation. Best fit if you’re a licensed REALTOR with 3+ years’ experience, love client interaction, and want to grow your own book of business with strong back-end support.

Employer: American Landmark Apartments

Location: The Everette at East Cobb, Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Market-competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Help run a 312-unit apartment community, handling leasing, resident relations, rent posting, and supporting staff hiring and training. This role is appealing for its career growth focus, three weeks’ paid vacation, bonus structure, 30% rent discount, 401(k) with 4% match, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.