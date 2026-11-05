📋 Marietta, GA Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Office Roles

Marietta has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to flexible remote work. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steel In The Air Inc

Steel In The Air Inc Location: Hybrid remote in Marietta, GA (northern Atlanta metro only)

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, internet reimbursement, paid time off, work from home

This role is the first point of contact for clients at a cell-tower lease consulting firm. You’ll answer calls, manage the CRM, prep client documents, and support daily operations — ideal if you want a long-term, steady part-time job you can mostly do from home.

Employer: The Extension Inc

The Extension Inc Location: Marietta, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$44,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off, professional development

You’ll be the admin hub for two residential recovery programs, handling front desk duties, records, scheduling, EMR support, and communication with residents and community partners. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of human services/behavioral health experience and want to support recovery-focused work.

Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation

Crete Carrier Corporation Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular on-site office role)

Not listed (appears to be regular on-site office role) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle classic office tasks: phones, filing, data entry, mail, travel arrangements, and reports, plus help protect confidential info. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong communication skills, and want to grow your admin experience in a transportation company.

Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Marietta, GA (clinic-based)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, life, short- & long-term disability, 3 weeks PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, paid Charity Day

Front-desk role in a physical therapy clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, verifying insurance, taking payments, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good for someone with a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and comfort juggling multiple computer systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — reading the full posting often helps you see how your skills might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.