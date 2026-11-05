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Marietta
📋 Marietta, GA Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Office Roles
6 days ago
Marietta has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to flexible remote work. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Client Operations Coordinator (Part-Time, Remote)
- Employer: Steel In The Air Inc
- Location: Hybrid remote in Marietta, GA (northern Atlanta metro only)
- Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22–$25/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, internet reimbursement, paid time off, work from home
This role is the first point of contact for clients at a cell-tower lease consulting firm. You’ll answer calls, manage the CRM, prep client documents, and support daily operations — ideal if you want a long-term, steady part-time job you can mostly do from home.
Program Assistant
- Employer: The Extension Inc
- Location: Marietta, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$44,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off, professional development
You’ll be the admin hub for two residential recovery programs, handling front desk duties, records, scheduling, EMR support, and communication with residents and community partners. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of human services/behavioral health experience and want to support recovery-focused work.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Not listed (appears to be regular on-site office role)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle classic office tasks: phones, filing, data entry, mail, travel arrangements, and reports, plus help protect confidential info. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong communication skills, and want to grow your admin experience in a transportation company.
Patient Care Coordinator
- Employer: BenchMark Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Marietta, GA (clinic-based)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, life, short- & long-term disability, 3 weeks PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, paid Charity Day
Front-desk role in a physical therapy clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, verifying insurance, taking payments, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good for someone with a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and comfort juggling multiple computer systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — reading the full posting often helps you see how your skills might fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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