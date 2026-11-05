⚠️ Veterans Day closures and trash pickup changes in Marietta

⚠️ City offices closed and trash schedule changes for Veterans Day

The City of Marietta Administrative Offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Marietta Power and Water administrative offices will also be closed that day.

For this holiday week, the sanitation schedule will change, including:

Garbage

Brush/yard waste

Recycling

To see your pickup day for this week, check the Marietta Trash Talk app or visit the City of Marietta website.

Key phone numbers: