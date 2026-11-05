⚡ Marietta, GA Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Marietta has some solid hands-on jobs right now in utilities and infrastructure. These roles keep power and water systems running, and most come with steady hours and good benefits.

Employer: UtiliQuest, LLC

UtiliQuest, LLC Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Learn how to find and mark underground utility lines so construction crews can dig safely. You’ll get hands-on training, work outdoors in all weather, and use mapping tools, with perks like weekly pay, company vehicle, PTO, insurance, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role on crews that build and repair underground power lines. Expect physical outdoor work in all kinds of weather, travel for storm work, and chances to grow in the power industry, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Computer Mainstream Corporation (CMC)

Location: Report to Marietta, work in Gwinnett & Clayton Counties

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70 – $22.70 per hour (includes benefits)

Support sewer and water monitoring projects as the second person on a field crew. You’ll install and check monitors, collect data, and troubleshoot equipment, working Monday–Thursday, 6:00 am–4:00 pm, with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and travel per diem.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.