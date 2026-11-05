🚌 Marietta, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Marietta’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time (entry level)

(entry level) Pay: $15.12 – $23.63/hour

Hands-on shop role where you’ll learn brakes, alignments, oil changes, tires, and more while working with a seasoned team. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training with ASE certifications.

Employer: Team Air Distributing, Inc.

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Drive a box truck delivering HVAC products, with a mix of driving, loading/unloading, and warehouse work. Offers weekly pay, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, and a referral program; 1 year box-truck experience and a valid license with proper endorsement required.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter contact: Stacy Williams )

Not listed (recruiter contact: ) Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week

OTR Class A role with steady freight, ~2,500 miles/week, weekends home, and newer automatic Freightliner Cascadias. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, fuel card/discounts, paid tolls, rider & pet programs, and paid orientation/training; new CDL-A grads are welcome.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—transportation roles in Marietta tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.