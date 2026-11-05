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🏥 Multiple Marietta, GA Healthcare Jobs From CNAs to NPs
Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, senior living, and even luxury med spas. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.
Radiology Technologist (OR)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA (Kennestone area)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Wed–Fri, 8am–8pm)
- Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus + relocation eligible)
Work in the OR as a respected imaging pro on a collaborative care team. Great fit if you’re ARRT-R certified, have BLS, and want strong education support and career growth.
Registered Sleep Tech
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Pay: Not listed
Night-owl role doing full sleep studies, PAP titrations, and scoring for all ages. You’ll use your sleep tech credential + BLS to run in-lab and home tests and help shape sleep center quality.
EOW RN Supervisor (7A–7P)
- Employer: Empire Care Centers – Marietta Center for Nursing and Healing
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend-focused (EOW)
- Pay: Not listed
Leadership role for a GA-licensed RN overseeing resident care, LPNs, and CNAs. Good match if you want to grow in management, lead care plans, and drive quality in a nursing center.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Luxury Medical Spa
- Employer: Kairelle Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Marietta, GA 30064
- Type: Part-time, W-2 (12–16 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15–$45/hour + 100% of tips
Join the founding team of a luxury medical spa opening in early 2027. Great for a GA-licensed LMT who wants flexible hours, strong service pay per treatment, and room to grow as the spa builds its client base.
Experienced Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner – Medical Spa
- Employer: Kairelle Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time, W-2 (8–16 hrs/week)
- Pay: $55–$70/hour + quarterly performance bonus
Perfect for an NP with 2+ years of injectables who loves aesthetics and medical weight management. You’ll help launch protocols, do Botox/fillers and GLP‑1 weight-loss care in a boutique, patient-centered setting (opening 2027).
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Assisted Living
- Employer: Sterling Estates of East Cobb
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 7a–7p or 7p–7a, rotating weekends
- Pay: Not listed (DailyPay + full benefits)
Hands-on senior care with strong support: free CMA courses for GA CNAs, paid training, PTO, and solid benefits. Ideal if you want stable 12‑hour shifts in a hospitality-focused senior community.
(Duplicate CNA posting on Indeed omitted – same role/employer.)
Adult Neuropsychologist
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta/East Cobb, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Advanced role doing outpatient neuropsych evals (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, DBS, etc.) in a multi‑neuropsych office. Requires APA-accredited PhD/PsyD, 2‑year neuropsych fellowship, GA license, and commitment to ABPP-CN within 24 months.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Acute Care MedSurg (FT Days)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System – Kennestone Hospital
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm Days
- Pay: Not listed
Bedside RN role on a MedSurg unit with shared governance and 5‑Star Nursing model. Great for GA-licensed RNs who want a busy acute-care setting and strong professional development.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Marietta Endocrinology Med Specialist
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role supporting endocrinology patients. Good fit if you like daytime hours, direct patient education, and coordinating chronic disease care in an outpatient setting.
OB/GYN Physician
- Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare (all-female practice)
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Strong base + bonus (exact amount not listed)
4‑day workweek with 1:5 call, $30K sign-on + $30K year‑one retention bonus, partnership track, and full benefits. You’ll deliver and operate at Wellstar Kennestone with in‑office 3D/4D US, mammo, and bone density.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50–$35.29/hour + bonus eligible
Front-line MA role in a value-based primary care clinic for Medicare adults. You’ll room patients, do vitals, vaccines, point-of-care tests, and EMR work, with strong benefits and growth inside CVS Health.
Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Pay: $87,035–$187,460/year
Panel-based primary care for Medicare patients with a full care team around you. Great if you’re a board-certified NP (FNP/AGPCNP/etc.) who wants no weekends, strong benefits, and a population-health model.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Holiday Coverage
- Employer: GILMA COMPASSION LLC
- Location: Marietta, GA 30066 (in-home)
- Type: Per-diem / Holiday shifts
- Pay: $200 per 8‑hr shift (3 holidays)
Short-term, in‑home CNA work for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Perfect if you have a GA CNA license, home-care experience, and want high flat-rate holiday pay.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Spine & Ortho
- Employer: NexGen Medical Centers
- Location: Metro Atlanta (Atlanta, Marietta, Cumming)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–4
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)
Work in a procedural orthopedic and interventional pain practice focused on injury recovery. No weekends, no call, and strong benefits—ideal for a GA-licensed, board-certified PA/NP with at least 1 year of experience.
Home Care Coordinator
- Employer: Abba Health Services
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $13–$17/hour
Blend of admin and field work: intake, staffing, onboarding caregivers, and occasional backup caregiving. Good for someone 21+ with CPR/First Aid, strong organization skills, and home-care admin interest.
PACU RN – Night Shift
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Pay: Not listed
Post-anesthesia RN role caring for patients right after surgery. Requires 5+ years RN experience, GA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-acuity environment.
Rehab Director
- Employer: A.G. Rhodes – Cobb community
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Lead PT/OT/SLP services in a non-profit, award-winning nursing home. Great for a licensed PT/PTA, OT/COTA, or SLP with 2+ years rehab management in LTC/SNF, looking for leadership plus direct patient care and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often expand or repost. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send in at least one application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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