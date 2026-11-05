🏥 Multiple Marietta, GA Healthcare Jobs From CNAs to NPs

Marietta’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, senior living, and even luxury med spas. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s likely a role here that fits your schedule and experience.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA (Kennestone area)

(Kennestone area) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Wed–Fri, 8am–8pm)

Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus + relocation eligible)

Work in the OR as a respected imaging pro on a collaborative care team. Great fit if you’re ARRT-R certified, have BLS, and want strong education support and career growth.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: Not listed

Night-owl role doing full sleep studies, PAP titrations, and scoring for all ages. You’ll use your sleep tech credential + BLS to run in-lab and home tests and help shape sleep center quality.

Employer: Empire Care Centers – Marietta Center for Nursing and Healing

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Weekend-focused (EOW)

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role for a GA-licensed RN overseeing resident care, LPNs, and CNAs. Good match if you want to grow in management, lead care plans, and drive quality in a nursing center.

Employer: Kairelle Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Marietta, GA 30064

Type: Part-time, W-2 (12–16 hrs/week)

Pay: $15–$45/hour + 100% of tips

Join the founding team of a luxury medical spa opening in early 2027. Great for a GA-licensed LMT who wants flexible hours, strong service pay per treatment, and room to grow as the spa builds its client base.

Employer: Kairelle Aesthetics & Wellness

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time, W-2 (8–16 hrs/week)

Pay: $55–$70/hour + quarterly performance bonus

Perfect for an NP with 2+ years of injectables who loves aesthetics and medical weight management. You’ll help launch protocols, do Botox/fillers and GLP‑1 weight-loss care in a boutique, patient-centered setting (opening 2027).

Employer: Sterling Estates of East Cobb

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, 7a–7p or 7p–7a, rotating weekends

Pay: Not listed (DailyPay + full benefits)

Hands-on senior care with strong support: free CMA courses for GA CNAs, paid training, PTO, and solid benefits. Ideal if you want stable 12‑hour shifts in a hospitality-focused senior community.

(Duplicate CNA posting on Indeed omitted – same role/employer.)

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta/East Cobb, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced role doing outpatient neuropsych evals (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, DBS, etc.) in a multi‑neuropsych office. Requires APA-accredited PhD/PsyD, 2‑year neuropsych fellowship, GA license, and commitment to ABPP-CN within 24 months.

Employer: Wellstar Health System – Kennestone Hospital

Wellstar Health System – Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm Days

Pay: Not listed

Bedside RN role on a MedSurg unit with shared governance and 5‑Star Nursing model. Great for GA-licensed RNs who want a busy acute-care setting and strong professional development.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role supporting endocrinology patients. Good fit if you like daytime hours, direct patient education, and coordinating chronic disease care in an outpatient setting.

Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare (all-female practice)

(all-female practice) Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Strong base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

4‑day workweek with 1:5 call, $30K sign-on + $30K year‑one retention bonus, partnership track, and full benefits. You’ll deliver and operate at Wellstar Kennestone with in‑office 3D/4D US, mammo, and bone density.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50–$35.29/hour + bonus eligible

Front-line MA role in a value-based primary care clinic for Medicare adults. You’ll room patients, do vitals, vaccines, point-of-care tests, and EMR work, with strong benefits and growth inside CVS Health.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Pay: $87,035–$187,460/year

Panel-based primary care for Medicare patients with a full care team around you. Great if you’re a board-certified NP (FNP/AGPCNP/etc.) who wants no weekends, strong benefits, and a population-health model.

Employer: GILMA COMPASSION LLC

Location: Marietta, GA 30066 (in-home)

Type: Per-diem / Holiday shifts

Pay: $200 per 8‑hr shift (3 holidays)

Short-term, in‑home CNA work for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Perfect if you have a GA CNA license, home-care experience, and want high flat-rate holiday pay.

Employer: NexGen Medical Centers

Location: Metro Atlanta (Atlanta, Marietta, Cumming)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–4

Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)

Work in a procedural orthopedic and interventional pain practice focused on injury recovery. No weekends, no call, and strong benefits—ideal for a GA-licensed, board-certified PA/NP with at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Abba Health Services

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $13–$17/hour

Blend of admin and field work: intake, staffing, onboarding caregivers, and occasional backup caregiving. Good for someone 21+ with CPR/First Aid, strong organization skills, and home-care admin interest.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: Not listed

Post-anesthesia RN role caring for patients right after surgery. Requires 5+ years RN experience, GA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-acuity environment.

Employer: A.G. Rhodes – Cobb community

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead PT/OT/SLP services in a non-profit, award-winning nursing home. Great for a licensed PT/PTA, OT/COTA, or SLP with 2+ years rehab management in LTC/SNF, looking for leadership plus direct patient care and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often expand or repost. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send in at least one application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.