🔧 Marietta, GA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Marietta has a steady flow of hands-on jobs for people who like to stay active and keep spaces running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring right now.

Employer: Arylessence

Arylessence Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads all building, grounds, and equipment maintenance for an automated fragrance and flavor manufacturer. You’ll oversee inspections, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, vendors, and a small team, with a big focus on safety, compliance, and preventive maintenance.

Employer: Tower Road Post Acute

Location: Marietta, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a skilled nursing facility clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and visitors. This job covers room and common-area cleaning, infection control, and teamwork with nursing and other departments; prior healthcare housekeeping is a plus but not required.

Employer: Indian Hills Country Club (Orchard Club & Country Club)

Location: Marietta, GA (East Cobb)

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: From $17.00/hour (experience can increase rate)

Keep a private golf course in top shape by mowing, raking bunkers, changing pins, and handling outdoor projects. Comes with paid meals, uniforms, PTO, health/dental, 401(k), and more, but you’ll need landscaping experience, some golf knowledge, and comfort working outdoors and some weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.