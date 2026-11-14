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American Football
Saturday's Scores
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
First Round=
Baldwin 53, Harlem 21
Calhoun 27, Howard 6
Dougherty 42, Gilmer 25
Douglass 60, Spalding 6
Hampton 48, Woodland Stockbridge 20
Monroe Area 27, Shaw 14
North Hall 49, Adairsville 21
Northwest Whitfield 42, Oconee County 21
Peach County 49, East Jackson 0
Sandy Creek 56, Heritage-Catoosa 0
White County 22, Spencer 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Concord Cannon, N.C. vs. Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/