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Georgia Tech 75, UNC Asheville 74
By Sportradar,4 days ago
UNC ASHEVILLE (2-3)
Mayfield 9-11 1-1 21, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Chatman 2-7 2-2 7, Lipkins 4-9 0-0 10, Phipps 1-3 0-2 3, Anderson 3-8 0-1 6, Dunn 4-10 0-0 11, Dubsky 4-8 0-0 11, Magassa 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 29-63 4-8 74.
GEORGIA TECH (4-0)
Fields 6-11 1-4 14, Jordan 5-13 7-10 17, Garland 0-5 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-6 1-2 1, Craft 4-8 1-2 13, Valdes 2-7 2-5 7, Kirouac 1-1 0-2 2, Muldrew 3-5 3-4 10, K.Bailey 4-7 1-2 11, Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Kurucs 0-0 0-0 0, McVey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 16-31 75.
Halftime_UNC Asheville 32-25. 3-Point Goals_UNC Asheville 12-29 (Dunn 3-6, Dubsky 3-7, Mayfield 2-2, Lipkins 2-6, Phipps 1-2, Chatman 1-6), Georgia Tech 9-29 (Craft 4-7, K.Bailey 2-2, Muldrew 1-2, Fields 1-4, Valdes 1-5, Allen 0-1, Garland 0-2, Jordan 0-2, Whitlock 0-4). Rebounds_UNC Asheville 35 (Thomas 8), Georgia Tech 37 (Fields 14). Assists_UNC Asheville 20 (Anderson 5), Georgia Tech 17 (Valdes 5). Total Fouls_UNC Asheville 20, Georgia Tech 11. A_5,023 (8,600).