Attendees dance to ’60s rock music from Her Majesty’s Request band at the 2024 Glover Park Concert Series. By Staff - File

Two Cobb County cities made a national list ranking the top places in the U.S. to retire.

Smyrna and Marietta both appeared on the the U.S. News & World Report’s “250 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2027” list released by the consumer advice media company.

Smyrna was the highest-ranked city in Georgia at No. 83, and Marietta placed seventh-highest in the state at No. 224. Out of the 250 total destinations on the list, nine were from Georgia.

U.S. News and World Report ranks the list based on weighted data related to home value (27%), quality of life (25%), healthcare quality (16%), retiree taxes (16%), senior population/migration (8%) and job market (8%).

It weighted the factors based on a public survey it received in February 2026, where responders across the U.S. voted for what they believed was the most important factor to consider when choosing where to live.

Most of the data in each destination’s entry online is attributed to database supplier Applied Geographic Solutions.

Smyrna received an overall score of 6.1 out of 10 from U.S. News and World Report. It was listed as having a population of 60,019, average commute of 28 minutes, median household income of $105,398, median home value of $449,136 and median monthly rent of $1,638.

Marietta received an overall score of 5.4 out of 10. It was listed as having a population of 65,362, average commute of 28 minutes, median household income of $79,608, median home value of $448,215 and median monthly rent of $1,532.

Midland, Mich. received the No. 1 spot on the national list. The other Georgia cities that made it were Macon (No. 105), Dalton (No. 123), Warner Robins (No. 139), Johns Creek (No. 141), Augusta (No. 186), Alpharetta (No. 226) and Gainesville (No. 233).