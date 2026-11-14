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Georgia 75, Ohio 55
By XML Team Solutions,3 days ago
GEORGIA (5-0)
Adebanjo 3-6 3-4 9, Howard 7-12 1-2 15, Beckham 2-4 1-2 7, Brown 4-9 2-4 10, Smith 5-13 1-2 14, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Codio 3-5 0-0 8, Sibley 2-4 0-0 5, Ware 2-2 1-1 5, Totals 29-59 9-15 75
OHIO (2-1)
Asensio Manosa 0-1 0-0 0, Baxter 2-4 2-2 7, Moultrie 2-4 4-4 8, Tabeling 7-17 0-0 18, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Scully 1-2 1-4 3, Bower 3-8 2-2 11, Ellis 0-2 0-0 0, Jennings 0-4 0-0 0, Macheck 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 18-49 9-12 55
Georgia15201723—75Ohio15121513—55
3-Point Goals_Georgia 8-19 (Howard 0-1, Beckham 2-2, Brown 0-1, Smith 3-9, Codio 2-4, Sibley 1-2), Ohio 10-29 (Asensio Manosa 0-1, Baxter 1-2, Moultrie 0-1, Tabeling 4-8, Williams 2-5, Scully 0-1, Bower 3-7, Ellis 0-2, Jennings 0-2). Assists_Georgia 20 (Beckham 5, Brown 5, Smith 5), Ohio 13 (Tabeling 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 41 (Howard 10), Ohio 21 (Moultrie 7). Total Fouls_Georgia 14, Ohio 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_435.